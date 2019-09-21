|
Of Baltimore and Bickersteth, St. James, Jamaica, died unexpectedly on September 10, 2019. Loving son of the late Celkirk English and the late Dottie Morris. Devoted father of Andy, his wife Georgia and their son Matthew, Hugh and his wife Andrea, Paul, Christopher, Jeremiah, Renville Jr., Michael, Jenson, Mariam and Anne. Loving uncle of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and grandchildren.
Funeral service in Chatman-Harris Chapel, 240-44 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD, 21215 on Saturday 21st September 2019. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Mt. Zion Cemetary. Renville was a longtime employee at Baltimore Washington International Airport.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 21, 2019