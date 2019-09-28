Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reta Kenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reta Kenter


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reta Kenter Notice
Reta Jean Kenter, 81, passed away on 9/25/19 in Howard County General Hospital. The beloved wife of her devoted husband, George, Reta was born in Buffalo, New York. A proud graduate of Bennet High School in Buffalo, she followed her husband to New York City where she worked for several firms, then we settled in Columbia, Md. Reta was a highly successful employee of many insurance firms, starting out as a file clerk, and ending as a Supervisory underwriter, then became responsible for preparing Quality Control manuals. In retirement she kept up international contact via blogs with folks in several countries. Reta was also an avid user of the Howard County Central Library. She leaves behind a host of friends as well as her husband and relatives. Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday, Sept 30, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now