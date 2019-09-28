|
Reta Jean Kenter, 81, passed away on 9/25/19 in Howard County General Hospital. The beloved wife of her devoted husband, George, Reta was born in Buffalo, New York. A proud graduate of Bennet High School in Buffalo, she followed her husband to New York City where she worked for several firms, then we settled in Columbia, Md. Reta was a highly successful employee of many insurance firms, starting out as a file clerk, and ending as a Supervisory underwriter, then became responsible for preparing Quality Control manuals. In retirement she kept up international contact via blogs with folks in several countries. Reta was also an avid user of the Howard County Central Library. She leaves behind a host of friends as well as her husband and relatives. Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday, Sept 30, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 28, 2019