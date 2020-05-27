Reta Zuckerman (nee Brodsky), from Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving husband, Stan Zuckerman, married for 62 years; children, Barry Zuckerman (Sandy Tracey), Alan Zuckerman (Christine Dougherty) and Linda Kurlander (Dr. David Gold); grandchildren, Marni (Jon) Yoffe, Matthew Zuckerman, Samuel (Meredith) Zuckerman, Jared Kurlander (Rebekah Lipsky), Lacey Kurlander (Spencer Warkentin), and Max Gold; great-grandchildren, Liora and Adam Yoffe, Riley and Ethan Zuckerman. She is predeceased by her parents, Sadie and Bernard Brodsky.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Miriam Lodge, c/o Jane Davis, 3415 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.



