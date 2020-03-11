|
|
Retha Irene Reedy, age 98 years of Bel Air, MD died at 1:20 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. She was the wife of 60 years to Roger Ford Reedy who died on April 17, 2003.
Mrs. Reedy was born in Volney, Grayson County, VA on March 7, 1921, a daughter of the late Manuel and Clara (Perkins) Huffman. She moved to Maryland in 1938 and during World War II worked at Edgewood Arsenal placing charges in grenades. Mrs. Reedy later worked in the hardware department at Woolworth's on Main Street in Bel Air and in the cafeterias of Dublin Elementary, Forest Hill Elementary and John Carroll.
She was a member of Franklin Baptist Church, Darlington since the mid 1940's where in her younger years she worked with her late husband as sponsors for the teens. They would open their home for several youth activities and supplied transportation to events. During special church services, they would host many visiting ministers and provide meals and overnight lodging.
Mrs. Reedy truly loved family and friends coming to visit and her home was always open to them. Of course, she had to feed everyone who stopped by. Her most cherished and greatly anticipated times were spent with her granddaughter and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Her hobbies included refinishing furniture, cooking, canning and providing love and meals to her family.
Mrs. Reedy is survived by, One daughter: Sherry L. Henry and her husband, Gary of Bel Air, MD. Granddaughter: Beth Bueche and her husband, Rob of Fawn Grove, PA. Great grandchildren: Paige, Kate and Blake Bueche. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Rebecca E. Blackburn and Reba H. Sage
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 am at the Franklin Baptist Church, 2106 Franklin Church Rd., Darlington, MD 21034. Officiating will be her pastor, Reverend Sean Kelly and her former pastor, Reverend Rick Wilson. Interment will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. The viewings will be held at the church on Monday, March 9 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the church at the above address or to Harford Christian School, 1736 Whiteford Rd., Darlington, MD 21034 would be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020