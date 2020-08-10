On August 5, 2020, Rex C. Vane, Sr., age 88 of Selbyville, DE and formerly of Baltimore City; beloved father of Donna Marie Bezelik (Jim) and Rex C. Vane Jr. (Sarah); life partner of Kathleen S. Woody; grandfather of 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Viewing from 3pm to 6pm on Wednesday, August 12 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St. in Selbyville, DE where a service will be held at 6pm. Private burial in Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to www.bishophastingsfh.com