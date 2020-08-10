1/
Rex C. Vane Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 5, 2020, Rex C. Vane, Sr., age 88 of Selbyville, DE and formerly of Baltimore City; beloved father of Donna Marie Bezelik (Jim) and Rex C. Vane Jr. (Sarah); life partner of Kathleen S. Woody; grandfather of 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Viewing from 3pm to 6pm on Wednesday, August 12 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St. in Selbyville, DE where a service will be held at 6pm. Private burial in Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to www.bishophastingsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved