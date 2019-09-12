Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alban's Church,
Washington, DC
Rex Recka


1961 - 2019
Rex Recka Notice
On September 8, 2019 Rex William Recka, of Bethesda Maryland, unexpectedly passed away.

Beloved son of Wauneta Recka and the late Ralph E. Recka of Ellicott City, MD, brother of Dr. Randall Recka, husband to Carole Tomko Recka, and father of Nicholas and Grace Recka.

Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Friday, 11am- 1pm. Interment will be private. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held om Saturday, 11am at St. Alban's Church, Washington, DC. Details at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com. Donations can be made to The Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington DC. www.humanerescuealliance.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 12, 2019
