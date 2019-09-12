|
Rex William Recka, 57, of Bethesda Maryland, unexpectedly passed away on September 8, 2019.
Rex and his family have lived in Maryland since 1972. He grew up in Ellicott City and later moved with his family to Kensington and then Bethesda.
After graduating from the University of Maryland, he became one of the first employees of Discovery Communications and spent over 20 years at the company as a Vice President of Business Affairs, later specializing in Domestic and International Programming. In the past few years he founded and ran his own business, Chesapeake Land Company. Rex loved spending time with his family on both coasts and in particular, enjoyed summers at their home on the Outer Banks.
He is survived by his mother, Wauneta Recka of Ellicott City, MD, his brother Dr. Randall Recka, his wife Carole Tomko Recka, his two children Nicholas Recka and Grace Recka, his brother-in-law John Tomko, sister-in-law Amanda Nelligan, and extended family in the Chicago area.
Viewing and visiting hours will be held at: Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, with a private family burial at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at St. Alban's Cathedral, Washington DC.
Rex was deeply committed to his family and beloved dogs. Donations can be made to The Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, DC.
