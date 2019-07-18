Rhett Murphy, age 81, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 peacefully at his home in the presence of family in Cockeysville, Maryland. Rhett proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and had a long and rewarding career with the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration. Rhett enjoyed many years at his home in Sparks, Maryland before moving with his wife, Carolyn, into the Broadmead Retirement Community, where they both found many wonderful new friends among the residents and staff. Rhett is survived by his wife, Carolyn; dogs, Murphy and Buddy; sons, Keith Rhett Murphy and Jim Murphy (and his wife, Asha); daughter, Mimi (Frysiek) Murphy (and her husband, Rob); grandchildren, Connor and Kelsey Murphy, and Chase Frysiek; sister, Judy Adams; brother-in-law, Robert Feimer; and many nieces and nephews. Rhett was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elizabeth (Rhett) Murphy, and sister, Sally Feimer; and his dogs, Tippi, Bridey, Bellie, Jubi, Jasper, and RB. Memorials in his name may be made to the Maryland Line Animal Rescue, 2 Heritage Farm Dr., New Freedom, PA 17349. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 18, 2019