|
|
Rhoda Ann Barry passed away in Towson, MD on March 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Isaac F. and Bessie Klein (Buchinsky) of Medford, MA, the sister of the late David A. Klein and Aaron Klein, and the wife of the late Benjamin Barry. She is the mother of Steven A. Barry of Montreal, Canada and Shereen R. Zellars of Indianapolis, IN and the Bubbe of Mikaela and Lilah Barry and Ziv and Riva Zellars.
Rhoda graduated from Somerville High School in 1950 and was a proud member of the National Honor Society. She attended Boston University where she was a member of Gamma Sigma Sigma, graduating with a B.S. in Secretarial and Allied Studies in 1954. She worked in Boston as a "sales correspondent" and learned to sail on the Charles River. Rhoda and Benjamin Barry met on a blind date and were married in 1958. They lived first in Medford MA, and then settled in Melrose MA. For more than 20 years, Ben was the owner and registered Pharmacist at Bond Pharmacy (B&R Drug) in Inman Square, Cambridge MA, and Rhoda managed the finances of the business. She was an active member of the League of Women Voters and at Temple Tifereth Israel in Malden, MA. She worked for a time at the Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site as an office manager and was delighted to be allowed to wear a park ranger uniform, complete with hat.
In 1989, Rhoda and Ben moved to Fayetteville, NC where Rhoda was an office manager for the Fayetteville Region Catholic Social Ministries. She also volunteered with the Cape Fear Regional Theatre and the U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum. She enjoyed travelling far and wide and spending time with her friends and grandchildren. 2008 saw another move, this time to Baltimore, MD where Ben was treated for lung cancer and Rhoda became active at the HopeWell Cancer Support center.
After Ben passed away in 2011, Rhoda became a resident at Edenwald in Towson, MD. During her years there she continued to explore Baltimore, enjoyed theater trips, a memorable day sailing on Chesapeake Bay, and dining out at restaurants where she was always asking for "something different". She was smart, thrifty and fiercely independent. Rhoda loved dogs, kitchen gadgets and frozen pudding ice cream. She was an experienced knitter and lifelong yoga practitioner. She was proud of her "idiosyncrasies" and had many devoted, lifelong friends.
Funeral services were private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to HopeWell Cancer Support, P.O. Box 755, Brooklandville, MD 21022.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020