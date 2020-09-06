1/
Rhoda Lee Walraven
On September 1, 2020; RHODA LEE WALRAVEN (nee Daily); beloved wife of the late Frank William Walraven; cherished mother of Cynthia Lee Dorrill and husband Bill, and Terri Grace Handley and husband Alford; devoted grandmother of Shawn Handley, Mark Handley, Kristen Handley Ashburn, Ryan Dorrill, and Lauren Dorrill Mitchell; cherished great grandmother Shawn Jr., Madelyn, Isabella, Joseph, Nicolas, Haven, and Laney.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12 from 3-5PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will follow at 5PM. Interment is private at a later date in Meadowridge Memorial Park.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
SEP
12
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
