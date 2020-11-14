Rhona G. Block (nee Slater), of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at the age of 80. She is survived by her loving children, Nancy (Jason) Wilson, Howard Block and Allison Block; siblings, Shirley (late Jerry) Ravitz, Judy (late Bob) Cohan, Harriet (Gene) Goldberg, Jay (Karen) Slater; grandson, Joseph Luke Block. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Allen J. "Obbey" Block; sister, Lakie (late Gerry) Freeman and parents, Hyman and Tillie Slater.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
.