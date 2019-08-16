Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Rhona Lee Tabor
Rhona Lee Tabor (nee Brenner) passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 85. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Neil Tabor, her parents, Charles and Mayme Brenner, and her sister, Miriam Shear. Rhona is survived by her children, Steven Raymond Tabor (Anneke De Lorm) and Nancy (Henry) Dove, her sister, Sonia Lansman, her grandchildren, Isaac Tabor (Zena Al Nazeer), Emilie Tabor (Jonne De Leeuw), and Mayme Tabor, and her great-grandchild Freya Tabor.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, August 18, at 9 am. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 7121 Park Heights Avenue #902 (Park Towers West), Baltimore, MD 21215, the family will be receiving on Monday only, from 11am - 9pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
