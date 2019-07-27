|
|
On July 22, 2019, Richard Alan Macksey, beloved husband of the late Catherine Chance Macksey; devoted mother of R. Alan Macksey, Jr. and his wife Brigit Macksey; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth Macksey.
A Funeral will be held at Loyola Alumni Memorial Chapel, Loyola University of MD, 4501 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21210, on Tuesday at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard A. Macksey to The Sheridan Libraries, Johns Hopkins University, 3400 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218, or Loyola Notre Dame Library, 200 Winston Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212.
www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 27 to July 28, 2019