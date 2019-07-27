Home

Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Loyola University of MD, Loyola Alumni Memorial Chapel
4501 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Richard A. Macksey Notice
On July 22, 2019, Richard Alan Macksey, beloved husband of the late Catherine Chance Macksey; devoted mother of R. Alan Macksey, Jr. and his wife Brigit Macksey; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth Macksey.

A Funeral will be held at Loyola Alumni Memorial Chapel, Loyola University of MD, 4501 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21210, on Tuesday at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard A. Macksey to The Sheridan Libraries, Johns Hopkins University, 3400 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21218, or Loyola Notre Dame Library, 200 Winston Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212.

www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 27 to July 28, 2019
