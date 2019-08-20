|
|
Richard A. Moore, 86, passed away on August 17, 2019; loving husband of the late June E. Moore; devoted father of Linda A. Lambert and her husband Mark E., Richard A. Moore, Jr., and Christine J. Moore and her husband Robert G. Bartolo; cherished grandfather of Emily E. and Lauren I. Moore; dear brother of the late Joseph E. Moore and Alice Virginia Wendel.
The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, August 21 from 3 to 6pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Moore's memory to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 20, 2019