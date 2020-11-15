Richard A. Ortt, Sr., 76 of Parkville, MD, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2020. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carole Anne Ortt (nee Doenges); two beloved children, Richard Ortt, Jr. (Janine) and Jennie Ortt; four grandchildren, his pride and joy, Sarah, Madeleine, James, and Christopher Ortt. He is also survived by his four siblings, Louis Ortt (Elaine), Virginia Lee Maat, Margaret Hurley (Mark), and Robert Ortt, and was a dear brother in law to Diane Carroll (William), all of whom he loved and touched deeply.



Richard was a man of deep faith and dedicated his life to his family, to his God, and to serving others. He always had a smile on his face and a joke at the ready.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, from 5 to 7 PM and Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, 10 AM. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 3620 Red Rose Farm Rd, Baltimore, MD 21220 or The Gideons International, East Camp, PO Box 24871, Baltimore, MD 21220.



