Richard Alan Forthman of Bel Air, MD. Born on July 1st, 1936 in Sykesville, MD to parents William Almer Forthman and Edna Mae (Pickett) Forthman. He grew up on a farm in Sykesville, MD and graduated from Sykesville High School in 1954. He had 4 brothers, Almer, Gerald, Ronald, and Ralph Forthman.
He served 2 tours in the United States Army as a heavy equipment mechanic. He never served over seas and spent most of his service time on bases in Louisiana and at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, MD. It was while serving at APG where he met his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Pearl Smith. After discharge from the Army he worked for 40 years for the Arundel Corporation, located in Fells Point in Baltimore. He started his career as a diesel mechanic and rose to become the Fleet Maintenance Manager in charge of the ongoing service and repair of heavy equipment including Dump Trucks, Cement Mixers and related equipment for producing concrete and aggregate related products used in construction. During his time at Arundel they supplied concrete and aggregate products for key Baltimore construction landmarks including the Harbor Tunnel, the Key bridge, the Baltimore Subway, and the Inner Harbor. During his time at Arundel he became an avid donor to both the United Way and to the American Red Cross Blood Drives. After leaving his position he went on to work over 10 years for First Vehicle Services in Hickory, MD as an auto and fleet Mechanic servicing vehicles used by Harford County Government including the Harford County Sheriff's office and all Harford County mobility and snow removal equipment.
Mr. Forthman has 2 children: Susan (Forthman) Williams and Michael Forthman. He has 4 grandchildren: Brady Forthman, Stephen Williams, Drew Forthman and Ryan Williams
Mr. Forthman was avid Fan of NASCAR and Indy Car Racing. He also enjoyed listening to Country Music, Reading Non-Fiction History and Biographies, reading local newspapers and watching Sunday Morning Political shows. One of his favorite Christmas Holiday traditions was touring the gardens of Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA. He would walk for hours to enjoy the decorations, seasonal horticulture, and floral arrangements. He, his wife, and sister in law would end the day with their wonderful buffet.
A lifetime handyman and self-described "jack of all trades, master of none", he enjoyed working around the house and with family members on outdoor equipment, minor construction projects and home maintenance chores. He was a devotee of Craftsman tools.
He is survived by his wife: Dorothy, Children: Susan and Michael, Grandchildren: Brady, Stephen, Drew and Ryan, son in law, Glen, daughter in law, Kathy, and brother Ronald.
