|
|
RICHARD ALLEN SINGLETON, 73 of Aberdeen, MD died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He was the beloved husband for over 50 years to the late Celia M. "Sally" Singleton.
Born on May 17, 1946 in Delta, PA, he was a son of Marguerite Adlaide (Jones) Singleton of Aberdeen, MD and the late Robert Arthur Singleton. Richard was a self-employed truck driver operating his own company for over 50 plus years, Singleton Trucking. In addition, he had served with the U.S. Air Force. Richard loved building and restoring cars, followed NASCAR and was an avid golfer. His family remarked he will be remembered as a hard working family man who was firm but loving.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by:
Two children- Melissa Singleton Barnes of Pylesville, MD and Richard Singleton, Jr. of Perryville, MD
Four sisters- Barbara (Bobbie) Andrews of Havre de Grace, MD; Phyllis Williams of Essex, MD; Teresa Martin of Havre de Grace, MD; Sandee Humphrey Mason of Havre de Grace, MD
Six grandchildren: Angela, Camron, Auston, Sierra, Richard, III; and Gavin.
Four great grandchildren: Kaylee, Michael, Brooks and Ava Rose.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA where the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, the 28th. Entombment will be held in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD immediately following the service.
Pastor Glenn Ewart of the Encouraged Church will officiate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020