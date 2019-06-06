|
|
Richard, Arthur Binns, 69, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at U.V.A. Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.Richard was an avid boater who loved roller coasters and science. He was an entrepreneur and loved investing in the stock market, and loved his dog Charlie. A jack of all trades and master of none.Richard was preceded in death by his father, John R Binns.He is survived by his mother Delores E. Binns, his loving wife Susan Binns; Devoted son Michael Binns (Jamie); five grandchildren parker Binns, Alex Binns, Alex and Maddie Hsia, Kenzie and Bryson Fultz and first cousins David and Teresa Frey.A graveside service was held Thursday June 6, 2019 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1643 East Churchville Rd, Bel Air Maryland 21014 with Pastor James Utt officiatingPlease make donations to the U.V.A. Hospital ICU Department, 1215 Lee Street Charlottesville VA 22908Visit online guestbook at woodwardfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019