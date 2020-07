Richard B. DePoy, husband of the late Florence A. DePoy, died of heart failure on July 5, 2020. He was 97. He was a WWII army veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart. He is survived by his three children: Richard A. DePoy, Marcia D. Jennings and Leslie Norris and four grandchildren: Daniel and Stuart DePoy and Kelsey and Patrick Jennings.For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit