On Thursday, October 1, at his home and surrounded by his loving family, Richard Barry Schreibstein peacefully passed away. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet (nee Korb); his adoring children Melissa (Eve) Schreibstein and Michael (Sara) Schreibstein; and his dear siblings, Scott H. (Christine) Schreibstein and Stacey C. (Shane) Paxman. He was dedicated to his family and loved being with people, especially his Janet, his wife of 48 years. Richard was known as a man of integrity, style, wisdom, and humor, a true mensch. A number of organizations benefited from his time and his leadership. An attorney, his clients appreciated his commitment, skill, and caring. His presence and his goodness will be missed by many.



A virtual funeral service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11am. See Sol Levinson's website for information. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science, 633 Third Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10017.



