On February 14, 2020, Richard Bergin, known to family and friends as "Rick", passed away in Harford County, Maryland, from esophageal cancer. Rick is survived by his sister Mary Kraft and husband Leonard, sister Karen Kessler and husband Mark, brother John Bergin and wife Donna, brother Greg Nikol and wife Karen, as well as several nieces and nephews. Rick grew up in Essex, MD. He had a long career as a journeyman pressman and later lived in Carrol County. He had many friends in the printing industry and considered them family. In the last two months Rick realized bucket list dreams by taking an extended vacation to Key West, FL, where he fished, went parasailing, and enjoyed hanging out with locals. Per Rick's wishes, he will be memorialized by his siblings in a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2020
