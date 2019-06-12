On Friday June 7, 2019 Richard Lewis Bivens passed away with his family at his side at Harbor Hospital due to complications with Alzheimer's Disease. He had been battling the disease for several years. He was born October 16, 1942. He lived in Laurel and Odenton before settling down in Crownsville, Maryland in 1979, where he resided until his passing. He loved to be outdoors on his front porch enjoying his coffee or working in his flower beds and yard which he took great pride in. He was active in Senior League Softball which he enjoyed for many years. He also enjoyed his time hanging out with friends enjoying some laughs over a cold beer at Jims Hideaway or the Bullseye. He retired from the National Security Agency after 32 years of service in December 1995. He loved his family dearly and was a kind, decent, honest man to everyone especially those that called him friend. He is survived by his sister Brenda Fujii, two sons Stephen Lewis Bivens and Scott Alan Bivens and his three grandchildren Nikki, Garrett and Chase. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Sunday June 23, 2019 from 12-1 PM. Where a Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will begin at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the at . Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 12 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary