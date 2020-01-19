|
|
Richard (Mike) Bockstie passed away on January 16, 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife Concetta (nee Napolillo), daughters Suzanne (husband Phillip), Kathleen, Jacqueline and Michele; grandsons Mark, Jacob, David and Samuel; and sisters Rita Downey and Alma Trout. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Bockstie is predeceased by sons Mark and Gregory; daughter Regina; sons-in-law Timothy Appler and Jamey Ferguson; brother Lawrence Bockstie (wife Mary Lou); sisters Angela Caralan (husband Jack) and Dorothy McElroy (husband Bernard); and brother-in-law David Downey.
The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. prior to a Mass of the Resurrection to be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church (Wilde Lake Interfaith Center) 10431 Twin Rivers Rd., Columbia, MD 21044. Interment, Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, Mass cards in Mr. Bockstie's memory will be most appreciated. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020