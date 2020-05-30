Richard M. Bosak passed away at his home in Nottingham, MD on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020, at the age of 66. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph Bosak and Rose (Lally). Beloved husband of Cathy Bosak (Blickenstaff). Devoted father of Eric Bosak and his girlfriend Kirsten; Matthew Bosak and his wife Lindsay; Lauren Lu and her husband Charlie; Meaghan Bosak and her boyfriend Jeremy; and granddaughter Olivia. Brother of Robert (Bob) Bosak and his wife Diane; and uncle to Susan Pellett, Jane Abel, and Robert (Rob) Bosak. Richard grew up in Essex. He was employed at Ricky's Hobby Shop, Fairlanes Bowling Alley, Owens Machine Shop, Grumman, Bethlehem Steel Key Highway, Chesapeake Machine, and retired from Exelon. No memorial events are scheduled, but online condolences may be left for the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 30, 2020.