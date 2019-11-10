|
On October 17, 2019, Richard Townend Bracken, beloved husband of Carolyn Elizabeth (Lynch) Bracken; devoted father of Karen Higby and her husband Mark and Linda Bowman and her husband Philip and loving grandfather of Ann Higby, Sarah Knight (James), Emily Crews (Tarrence), Michael Bowman, Gregory Bowman (Danielle) and Kristina Bowman.
Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at Catonsville United Methodist Church, November 16, 2019, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm and November 17, 2019, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm. Interment at a later date, Druid Ridge Cemetery. Donations in his memory to: Catonsville United Methodist Church, 6 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. For further information and/or to post condolences, visit www.candlelightfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019