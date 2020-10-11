Richard Burns Allen, age 92, of Timonium, MD, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born November 29, 1927 in Galena, IL, he was the son of the late Congressman Leo E. Allen from Illinois and Gladys F. Allen (nee Dahl). Richard was the husband of Verna E. Allen (nee Kraay), who passed away in 2014 after 63 years of marriage.



He is survived by his five children, Richard K. Allen of Silver Spring, MD, Denelle K. Freund (Alan) of Oakton, VA, Nancy S. Allen-Dodrill (Neil) of Punta Gorda, FL, Bruce S. Allen (Christine) of Clayton, DE and Susan E. Allen of Baltimore, MD. Richard was the grandfather of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother and sister, David W. ("Ki") Allen of Carmel, IN and Mary C. Harrelson of Niles, IL. Richard was preceded in death by two sisters, Dawn E. Mirando and Eleanor L. ("LeeLee") Schoenhardt.



He graduated from the University of Chicago Law School in 1953. Richard began his 36 year career as a railroad attorney in 1956. That year he was hired by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad in Chicago, IL. In 1960 he transferred to Baltimore, MD and then in 1974 to Cleveland, OH. He returned to Baltimore in 1986 and retired there in 1992. Through his decades of service to the Baltimore & Ohio and its successor railroads, Chessie System and CSX Transportation, Richard's principal areas of practice were mergers and acquisitions, and also abandonments. During a portion of his career he held the title of Vice President and General Counsel. The largest project during his tenure was the merger between Chessie System and Seaboard System Railroad to form CSX Transportation.



A private family memorial service will be held.



