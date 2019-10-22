|
|
On October 19, 2019, Richard Charles Ard, beloved husband of the late Margaret A. Ard; devoted father of Susan Neumeister and Robert Ard and his wife Sharon; loving grandfather of Ryan, Jeremy and Jessica Ard. Visitation will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mr. Ard will lie-in-state at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church on Friday from 12-12:30 PM. Service will begin at 12:30 PM. Interment, Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7834 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2019