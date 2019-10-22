Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
More Obituaries for Richard Ard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Ard

Richard C. Ard Notice
On October 19, 2019, Richard Charles Ard, beloved husband of the late Margaret A. Ard; devoted father of Susan Neumeister and Robert Ard and his wife Sharon; loving grandfather of Ryan, Jeremy and Jessica Ard. Visitation will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mr. Ard will lie-in-state at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church on Friday from 12-12:30 PM. Service will begin at 12:30 PM. Interment, Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7834 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
