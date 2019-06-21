Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:30 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Richard C. Bumsted Notice
On June 19, 2019, Richard C. "Dick" Bumsted passed away. He was the beloved husband of Ann M. Bumsted; devoted father of Sharon Reigle and her husband Ray, and Sandy Hebert and her husband Jerry; cherished grandfather of Jen Reigle, Justin Reigle, Jess Reigle, Jon Reigle (Tiffaney), Jeremy He'bert (Sergio Martinez), and Rachel Ortt (Neal); loving great-grandfather of Oliver; dear brother of John Bumsted and the late Ed Bumsted. Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus Cardinal Gibbons Council # 2521, where he was the past State Deputy and Grand Knight.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM, where a KOC Rosary Service will be held at 7:30 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to the Knights of Columbus Cardinal Gibbons Council # 2521 Scholarship Fund, 4301 Klosterman Ave. Nottingham, MD 21236. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019
