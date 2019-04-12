Richard C. Delbrook, age 84, of Bel Air, MD passed away on April 7, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice @ GBMC in Towson, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Charles Delbrook and Mildred (Sloman) Delbrook-Gross. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he was a member of SAG, acting in many local series including The Wire, Homicide, VEEP, House of Cards, as well as Major League. He was a member of United Food Commercial Workers Union for 46 years. During his years in the union, he worked at Food Fair, Pantry Pride and Giant Food Market. He attended St. Francis de Sales Church Catholic Church, enjoyed karaoke, coaching baseball & softball and was a devoted fan of his grandchildren's sports teams. He was an avid reader and a history buff, especially the civil war. Under the direction of The University of Maryland Medical School, he participated in role playing situations as a patient to help new medical students learn diagnostic skills. Mr. Delbrook is survived by his daughters, Christine M. Delbrook of Perry Hall, Abby Carol Bond (Dave), of Kingsville, Danielle L. Hack of Rising Sun, Diane C. Delbrook of Baltimore and Cara Ann (Chuck) Raeke of Joppa; sisters, Ann Kurzawski of Owings Mills and Mary Delbrook-Elbertson of Cape May, NJ; grandchildren, Joshua Hack, Rachel Widenhouse, Sean Bond, Natalie Hack, Zane, Caspian & Ember Raeke. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Delbrook and brothers, Raymond C. Delbrook and Ronald Delbrook.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, April 12, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Saturday at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.Memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary