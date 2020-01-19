Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Richard C. LANG M.D.

Richard C. LANG M.D.
On January 18, 2020, Dr. Richard Collison Lang, beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Kraus); devoted father of Linda Kathryn Hubble and her husband Lawrence and Brenda Collison Myers and her husband Michael; dear grandfather of Richard K. and Eric P. Hubble; dear brother of Harris Thompson Lang and the late Harry Michael Lang.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, 2PM, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll St., Westminster, MD 21157. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
