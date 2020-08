On August 14, 2020; Richard Carter Regester, dear uncle of Anne Horton, Susan McVey, Charles McVey, Robert T. Regester, III, Evelyn Kinnear, James Regester Michael Morris, Terry Morris and Rebecca Lambert. Richard was predeceased by his devoted father Robert Thomas and loving mother Dorothy Emory (nee Shargreen) and also by his dear siblings Anne Morris, Robert T Regester Jr., and Dorothy McVey.



A funeral service will be held at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Rd Towson, MD 21204 on Friday August 21 at 12:30 PM. Family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 AM. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery 7900 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21208



