On Friday, May 22, 2020 Richard Craig Swanson of Lutherville, age 65. Beloved husband of Barbara Swanson; loving son of Margaret and the late Carl Swanson; devoted father of R. Christopher, Megan and Ashley; loving grandfather of Rowan, Teal, Karl, Aiden, Maddox and Colton.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 7 PM. View full obituary at www.peacefulalternatives.com.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 7 PM. View full obituary at www.peacefulalternatives.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 25, 2020.