Richard C. Swanson
On Friday, May 22, 2020 Richard Craig Swanson of Lutherville, age 65. Beloved husband of Barbara Swanson; loving son of Margaret and the late Carl Swanson; devoted father of R. Christopher, Megan and Ashley; loving grandfather of Rowan, Teal, Karl, Aiden, Maddox and Colton.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 7 PM. View full obituary at www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
