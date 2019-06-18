|
BURT , Richard Carl
On June 12, 2019, Richard Carl Burt, beloved husband of Aurelia Thomas Burt, devoted father of David Richard Burt and his wife Janet, Thomas Barrington Burt and his wife Susan, loving grandfather of Zoe Aurelia Burt, Austin Jack Burt, Tyler Barrington Burt, Caroline Catherine Burt and William Richard Burt.
Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday 10:30 AM at St. Ignatius Church, 740 N. Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202. Interment Private. Contributions may be made to Loyola Early Learning Center, 801 St. Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 18 to June 19, 2019