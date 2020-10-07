1/1
Richard Cole
Richard Wallace Cole, December 22, 1942 to October 5, 2020, died peacefully at home after a courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease. Richard was the beloved husband of Martha Tucker Cole, loving father of Sarah (Jon) Steinberg, adoring grandfather of Declan Cole Steinberg, and dear father of Andrew Carroll Cole. Also survived by niece Andrea (Bob) Aeschlimann and nephew Stuart Tarleton. Richard graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic High School and Towson University. He was a teacher, guidance counselor and coach in Baltimore County Public Schools. Richard loved participating in and following sports, particularly lacrosse. He loved reading and thinking about the universe and was an avid traveler. He was especially proud of driving the Almafi Coast in an Italian sports car and knowing the London Underground as well as a native. After retirement, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandson Declan. Richard was liked and well respected by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. The family requests that contributions in his memory be directed to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
