On December 30, 2019 Deacon Richard D. Novak beloved son of the late Anna and Michael Novak, brother of Frank and Edward Novak and the late Sophie Novak. Also survived by nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Sunday 2-4 & 5-7 PM. Further visitation for Deacon Novak will be held on Monday from 10 - 11 AM at Stella Maris Chapel 2300 Dulaney Valley Road Timonium, MD. 21093. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020