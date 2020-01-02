Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Road
Timonium, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Novak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Richard D. Novak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deacon Richard D. Novak Notice
On December 30, 2019 Deacon Richard D. Novak beloved son of the late Anna and Michael Novak, brother of Frank and Edward Novak and the late Sophie Novak. Also survived by nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces.

Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Sunday 2-4 & 5-7 PM. Further visitation for Deacon Novak will be held on Monday from 10 - 11 AM at Stella Maris Chapel 2300 Dulaney Valley Road Timonium, MD. 21093. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -