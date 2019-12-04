|
Richard D. Walter passed away on October 1, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice with his loving wife, Dorothy K. Walter, by his side. His body was donated to the Anatomy Gift Registry.
He is survived by his daughter Alexandria Goewey and husband Stephen and grandchildren Grace and Fiona; son Charles "Trent" Walter and wife Jennifer and grandchildren Lyla and Eden. Sisters Judith Karl and husband John, Frances Davis and husband Terry; brothers Donald Walter and wife Marlene, Robert Walter and wife Mary, and Michael Walter and his late wife Clara.
Also survived by his wife's children Lisa Kauffman and husband Chris and grandchildren Madison and Matthew; son Stephen Kirchner and wife Stephanie and grandchildren Sophia, Ethan and Evie.
Donations may be made to the at alz.org/donation or the at .
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8516 Loch Raven Blvd., Towson, MD 21286. A luncheon will be held in the Church hall immediately after the service.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019