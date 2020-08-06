I first met Rich at NPR in the early 70s. He was already a seasoned radio guy, I was a summer relief copyboy. He couldn’t have been nicer or more helpful to me. I remember watching him in the control room direct All Things Considered and thinking to myself, that’s just what I want to do. We worked together for seven years and throughout that time he proved himself to be a hard working broadcast professional, a smart, funny and caring guy. Thanks for all the help my friend. Now you can take some time off.

Todd Easton

Coworker