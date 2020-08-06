1/1
Richard David Firestone
Richard David Firestone, 73, of Ellicott City, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. He is survived by his children, Sarah Schneider-Firestone (Matthew Leich) and Lael Schneider-Firestone, his brother, Howard (Mary Ellen) Firestone, a granddaughter, Catharine Daniela Leich, his four nieces and nephews, Robert Firestone, Susan Firestone, John Firestone (Mimi Firestone), and Merissa Schneider-Coppolino. He was predeceased by his wife, Sherry Schneider, and his parents, Julius and Doris Firestone.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank.


Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
August 3, 2020
I first met Rich at NPR in the early 70s. He was already a seasoned radio guy, I was a summer relief copyboy. He couldn’t have been nicer or more helpful to me. I remember watching him in the control room direct All Things Considered and thinking to myself, that’s just what I want to do. We worked together for seven years and throughout that time he proved himself to be a hard working broadcast professional, a smart, funny and caring guy. Thanks for all the help my friend. Now you can take some time off.
Todd Easton
Coworker
August 3, 2020
Rich was a wonderful, friendly co-worker for so many at VOA. He will be missed...
Daniel Robinson
Coworker
August 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.1Cor1:3,4
August 3, 2020
I'm deeply sorry for your loss.Please except my deepest condolences and prayers.
August 2, 2020
Richard was was a great and neighbor years again. Despite our differing political views I considered Richard to be one of my best friends. We laughed together and shared common interests especially love for family and friends. Always willing to lean a helping hand and a heart of gold.
Gary Johnston
Friend
August 2, 2020
Richard was such a close family friend that in many ways, he was more of an uncle to me than just a buddy of my parents'. His sense of humor and fierce caring for the world were deep influences on my childhood. I am a better person for having grown up with Richard, and I shall miss him.
Tenysa Santiago
Friend
August 2, 2020
I was privileged to be Richard’s neighbor, friend, and to serve with him on the HOA Board. He was funny, witty, smart, and kind. We often talked about our mutual love of animals and our common political views. I will really miss him. He made the world a better place. I’m so sorry for your loss.
With warm regards,
Goody Rogers
Goody Rogers
Friend
July 31, 2020
Deeply saddened by Rich’s passing. I’ll cherish good memories from years of working closely with him at VOA. May he rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family.
Taclan Suerdem
Coworker
July 31, 2020
I'm so sad to hear of Rich's passing. We were coworkers and friends at VOA, way back in "the early days" of the Internet, and kept in touch via Facebook over the years. He was a good man with a great sense of humor. My prayers and condolences go out to his family. RIP, old friend.
Mollie King
Coworker
July 30, 2020
"Fire" was one of my oldest and dearest friends. There was never a more descent, caring, giving and humorous person, who found the bright side of all challenges he faced, and there were many. He will be sorely missed.
Ira Flatow
Friend
July 30, 2020
I'm deeply saddened by the death of my fellow Enclave at Ellicott Hills HOA Board member. He was a bright, committed, and kind man with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by many in our community. May he rest in peace and his family and friends be comforted as they grieve his loss.
Diane Fadely
Neighbor
