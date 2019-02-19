|
|
On February 17, 2019, Richard Diegel passed away; Beloved husband of 55 years to Patricia Diegel; Loving father of Shelly Brouse and her husband Tim and Lisa Henderson and her husband Darryl; Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Sofia, Kelsey and Troy; Dear uncle and godfather of John L. Diegel Jr.; He was predeceased by his brother, John L. Diegel.Family will receive friends at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 12pm to 2pm, Funeral Services will be held at 2pm. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Gilchrist Hospice- Howard County, www.gilchristcares.org/donation.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019