Richard Edgar White Jr.
1939 - 2020
Richard Edgar White, Jr. of Catonsville, known to friends and family as Dick White, 81, died unexpectedly in his home the evening of Wednesday, May 13th.

Born March 1, 1939, he was the son of the late Viola Mann and Edgar "Eddie" White. Dick served in the United States Marine Corp 1956 through 1959. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Marine Corp, he joined the Baltimore City Police Force in 1960. In 1968 Dick started his 33 year teaching career at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, where he taught history most of his years. During his time there, he continued his education, earning his Master's Degree in Education from Towson State University and his Masters of Science from John's Hopkins University. Dick was known for his sarcastic wit and humor, incredible smile, and his unforgettable, infectious laugh. Dick was an amazingly fit, active, and youthful 81 year old, that often enjoyed playing the same high tech video games as his grandchildren. He had a great love of history and was a very talented artist and writer. He was a great lover of culture, books, and film which he instilled in his children and grandchildren. Dick had been a member of Johns Hopkins Alumni Association since 1985 and was actively involved with monthly get togethers with other retired MERVO teachers. Dick was a vibrant man with a passion for life, he enjoyed working in the yard and visiting with his neighbors. Dick lived and enjoyed his retired life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by many.

Dick is survived by brother Wallace White and wife Kathy, and cousin RJ White. He is also survived by daughters, Beth Schmidt and Erica White and their partners, Jerry and Steve. In addition, he is survived by grandchildren, Alexander and wife Nichole who are expecting twins in June, Erickson Schmidt, Culann, Kelyn, and Connall Gouveia . Dick was predeceased by eldest grandson , Sean Schmidt in 2013.

In accordance to Dick's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Gathering of friends and family may be planned in the future when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sean Michael Schmidt Scholarship Fund, c/o Liberty High School, 5855 Bartholow Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784.

Funeral arrangements by the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

