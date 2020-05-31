Richard Edgar White Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Edgar White, Jr. of Catonsville, known to friends and family as Dick White, 81, died unexpectedly in his home the evening of Wednesday, May 13th. He is survived by brother Wallace White and wife Kathy, and cousin RJ White. He is also survived by daughters, Beth Schmidt and Erica White and their partners, Jerry and Steve. In addition, he is survived by grandchildren, Alexander and wife Nichole, Erickson Schmidt, Culann, Kelyn, and Connall Gouveia and two great grandchildren Madison Marie and Nathan Sean. He was predeceased by eldest grandson, Sean Schmidt in 2013.

In accordance to Dick's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Gathering of friends and family may be planned in the future when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sean Michael Schmidt Scholarship Fund, c/o Liberty High School, 5855 Bartholow Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784. Please share a memory or leave a message to the family on his obituary page https://www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com/obituary/Richard-WhiteJr.

Arrangements by the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc.

wwww.loudonparkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Park Funeral Home and Loudon Park Cemetery
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved