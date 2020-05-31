Richard Edgar White, Jr. of Catonsville, known to friends and family as Dick White, 81, died unexpectedly in his home the evening of Wednesday, May 13th. He is survived by brother Wallace White and wife Kathy, and cousin RJ White. He is also survived by daughters, Beth Schmidt and Erica White and their partners, Jerry and Steve. In addition, he is survived by grandchildren, Alexander and wife Nichole, Erickson Schmidt, Culann, Kelyn, and Connall Gouveia and two great grandchildren Madison Marie and Nathan Sean. He was predeceased by eldest grandson, Sean Schmidt in 2013.
In accordance to Dick's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Gathering of friends and family may be planned in the future when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sean Michael Schmidt Scholarship Fund, c/o Liberty High School, 5855 Bartholow Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784. Please share a memory or leave a message to the family on his obituary page https://www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com/obituary/Richard-WhiteJr.
Arrangements by the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc.
wwww.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.