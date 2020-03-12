|
Richard Edward Barth, age 77, of Hagerstown, Md., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Doey's House, in Hagerstown. He was a recent resident of the Ravenwood Nursing Care Center, in Hagerstown.
He was born January 23, 1943, in Baltimore, Md., the son of the late Joseph and Amy (Meldrom) Barth.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elvira, who was with him as he passed gently into the arms of his Lord and Savior.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his son, Dwight Barth, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; his sister, Betty Head and her husband, Ed, of Elkridge, Md.; his sister, Judy Redding, of Graysonville, Md.; and his brother, Calvin Barth and his wife, Blanche, of Westminster, Md.
He was a faithful attendee of the Hancock Assembly of God Church, in Hancock, Md., where he found a real church home.
Richard worked at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church and School, in Clarksville, Md. until his retirement. He always said that it was the best job he ever had. He loved the students and they loved him. The teachers and other staff always held a special place in his heart. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
Services were held at the Hancock Assembly of God Church, in Hancock, Md., on March 9, 2020, with Rev. Donald Preston officiating. Burial took place in the Linthicum Chapel Cemetery, in Clarksville, Md.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Richard loved helping others and would appreciate you doing that.
Arrangements were handled by the Grove Funeral Home, in Hancock.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2020