Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Emmitt "Dick" Harding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Emmitt "Dick" Harding Notice
Richard "Dick" Emmitt Harding, age 87, of Whiteford, MD passed away on November 28, 2019 at Bel Air Health and Rehabilitation in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph and Eva (Schuerholz) Harding and husband of the late Helen Moudry Harding. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps serving our country in the Korean War and was a member of the Jarrettsville Marine Corps. League. He was a past officer of the Baltimore City Police Department and later joined the Police Department in Frankford, Delaware where he retired as Chief of Police.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Colleen Cornacchione, Patricia E. Jaimes and Jo Harding-Gordon; sons, Richard Louis Harding, David W. Harding and John H. Harding; 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to Marine Corps League, Cpl. Pete Arnold Detachment 1198 Harford County MD, 1714 Morse Road, Forest Hill, MD 21050.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -