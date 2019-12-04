|
|
Richard "Dick" Emmitt Harding, age 87, of Whiteford, MD passed away on November 28, 2019 at Bel Air Health and Rehabilitation in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph and Eva (Schuerholz) Harding and husband of the late Helen Moudry Harding. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps serving our country in the Korean War and was a member of the Jarrettsville Marine Corps. League. He was a past officer of the Baltimore City Police Department and later joined the Police Department in Frankford, Delaware where he retired as Chief of Police.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Colleen Cornacchione, Patricia E. Jaimes and Jo Harding-Gordon; sons, Richard Louis Harding, David W. Harding and John H. Harding; 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Contributions may be made to Marine Corps League, Cpl. Pete Arnold Detachment 1198 Harford County MD, 1714 Morse Road, Forest Hill, MD 21050.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019