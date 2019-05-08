Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Richard F. Noha Notice
Richard F. Noha, age 87, of Bel Air, MD passed away on April 20, 2019 at Brightview Avondell in Bel Air, MD. Born in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late James and Catherine (Zajac) Noha and husband of the late, Joan (Sevick) Noha. The love of his life was his wife Joan, and he was extremely proud of his four daughters. Richard Noha worked for the Army Corp of Engineers until his retirement in 1987. He enjoyed working in the yard, especially mowing his grass and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He loved to attend his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Richard Noha is survived by four daughters, Melinda Kreisel, husband Wayne; Deborah Burnham, husband Chuck; Barbara Daugherty, husband Edwin; and Patty Graumann, husband Dan; eight grandchildren, Amber Kreisel, Michael Kreisel, Kenneth Burnham, Karl Burnham, Brittany Corbin, Bryan Corbin, Adam Graumann, Amanda Graumann; and three great grandchildren, Mikayla Burnham, Jayden Corbin, Savannah Scott.In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, James J. Noha and sister, Dorothy Floyd.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 5-6 pm with a memorial service at 6 pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Kaufman Cancer Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air, MD, 21014. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 8 to May 10, 2019
