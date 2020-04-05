|
|
On April 3, 2020 Richard Fownes Blue Sr. beloved husband of the late Gary Bolton Blue; dear father of Richard F. Blue Jr. (Lisa), Henry M. Blue (Liz) and Gary Blue Peterson (Barritt); devoted brother of William F. Blue, Clark F. MacKenzie and Margot M. Rawlings. Also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church (Owings Mills) or Gilman School (Baltimore). Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020