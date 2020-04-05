Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Blue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Fownes Blue Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Fownes Blue Sr. Notice
On April 3, 2020 Richard Fownes Blue Sr. beloved husband of the late Gary Bolton Blue; dear father of Richard F. Blue Jr. (Lisa), Henry M. Blue (Liz) and Gary Blue Peterson (Barritt); devoted brother of William F. Blue, Clark F. MacKenzie and Margot M. Rawlings. Also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church (Owings Mills) or Gilman School (Baltimore). Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -