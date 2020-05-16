Richard Frazier
Richard H. Frazier, Sr., 80, of Baltimore, went peacefully into his Lord's presence on 5/14/2020. Richard was one of two sons of Dora and Thomas Frazier. Richard attended City College, where he enjoyed playing sports. He served in the Baltimore City Police Dept for 32 years. He raised three children with his lovely wife Shelba and was a devoted husband and father.

Richard was also known as "THE FRAZ" and "Dickie," loved to golf, and had a heart of gold. His courage, lack of fear, love for his family, and desire to enjoy himself and those around him will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Shelba Frazier, son Richard Frazier, Jr., son Mark Frazier (Ann Marie), daughter Pam (Keith) Pullen, and three grandchildren, Rick, Cam and Shelby. The family lovingly acknowledges Richard's many close friends from the BAC and the FOP.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
