Richard Gebhard
Born in Newark, NJ, Richard was the son of the late Russell and Margaret Gebhard. Richard will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had been a resident of Bel Air, MD for 37 years and was a faithful member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church, Bel Air, MD. He was President of the Board for the Bel Air American Legion, and enjoyed sailing, golf, and spending time at the New Jersey and Maryland shores. His greatest joys were times spent with his children and grandchildren.

Richard served in Viet Nam as a Corpsman in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965-1967. He was the sole proprietor of Gebhard Insurance Associates, Bel Air, MD.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Maureen; son, Christopher (Andrea) Gebhard, Abingdon, MD; daughter, Noelle (Lee) Hall, Bel Air, MD and cherished grandchildren; Tyler, Hunter and Conner Hall; and Francis, Caroline and Carson Gebhard.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 am at St. Margaret's Catholic Church. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Consider making a donation in Richard's name to the American Legion, Post 39, 500 North Hickory Avenue Bel Air, MD 21014.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 28, 2020
So sorry to get this news. Each time I went in or out of the court I ask God to look out for Dick. He sure fought the good fight. Maureen our thoughts and prayers will be with you and your lovely family. May God bless and be with each of you.
Bob & Sandy Hopkins
Friend
