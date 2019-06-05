Home

Richard George GILLEY

On June 2, 2019 Richard George Gilley beloved husband of Joyce Anderson Gilley and the late Dorothy Lindley Gilley and Dorothy Brawner Gilley; dear father of Sharon Anne Gilley and Diane Lindley Staton; dear grandfather of Catrina and Eric Bruyn and Trevor and Spencer Jones; dear great-grandfather of Austin Bruyn. Service and interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to the Maryland SPCA 3300 Falls Rd. Baltimore, MD 21211 or the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore 1876 Mansion Dr. Baltimore, MD 21217. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 5 to June 9, 2019
