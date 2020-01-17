|
|
Richard Albert Gilley, Sr., 73, of Pylesville, MD, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD. He was the beloved husband of the late Hazel H. (Bennett) Gilley who passed in June 2011.
Born on June 8, 1946 in Delta, PA, he was one of nine children born to the late Hunter F. and Anna Ozella (Hitchcock) Gilley, and a 1964 graduate of North Harford High School. Richard had worked for 42 years as a senior engineer for the Department of Defense – Army. He enjoyed watching westerns, especially Matt Dillon in Gunsmoke, and followed the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens. He was a loving father, raising seven sons with his late wife. His sons commented that he was known to tell "bad jokes" and found much joy in spending time with his family.
He is survived by:
Seven sons: Richard Albert Gilley, Jr. (Jho) of Bel Air, MD, Christopher Gilley (Maureen) of Parkville, MD, Scott Gilley (Betsy) of Towson, MD, Matthew Gilley (Kelly) of Delta, PA, Ryan Gilley (Toni) of Whiteford, MD, Patrick James Gilley (Rachael) of Colora, MD, Nicholas Gilley of Pylesville, MD.
Seven siblings: Beatrice Fekete of Aberdeen, MD, Janet Long of Dublin, MD, Ruth Johnson of Fallston, MD, Joan Sheedy of Hampsted, MD, Roy Gilley of Street, MD, Leon Gilley of Aberdeen, MD, Randy Gilley of Abingdon, MD; Sixteen grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Hunter F. Gilley, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday. Interment will be in Slate Ridge Cemetery, Delta, PA. Pastor Blake Ward, Great Commission Church of the Nazarene will officiate.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020