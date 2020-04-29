Home

Richard Gramm

Richard F. Gramm, of Ellicott City, MD, passed away on April 23rd at the age of 87. He enjoyed white water paddling with his wife and The Monocacy Canoe Club and golf with his buddies. He was the administrator of The Society of Nuclear Medicine for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Gramm (nee Gift); his children: Kurt Gramm and his spouse Derrick Washington; daughter Kelly Fisher and husband Mike Fisher; two grandchildren: Michael Fisher and partner Casie Walsh, and Andrew Fisher.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
