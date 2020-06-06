Richard GUTRIDGE Jr.
On June 5, 2020, Richard Glenn Gutridge, Jr., beloved husband of Jane Frances (nee Singleton) Gutridge; dear father of Ruth G. Lavelle and her husband Brian, R. Glenn Gutridge III, Michael C. Gutridge and his wife Katie, and the late John Vincent Gutridge; devoted brother of Nell Gutridge Singleton. He is also survived by ten loving grandchildren and two great grandsons.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6500 York Rd., Baltimore, MD 21212 on Sunday from 7 to 9PM. Services will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Medical Center at www.umms.org/sjmc/giving/donation-form

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
