On June 5, 2020, Richard Glenn Gutridge, Jr., beloved husband of Jane Frances (nee Singleton) Gutridge; dear father of Ruth G. Lavelle and her husband Brian, R. Glenn Gutridge III, Michael C. Gutridge and his wife Katie, and the late John Vincent Gutridge; devoted brother of Nell Gutridge Singleton. He is also survived by ten loving grandchildren and two great grandsons.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6500 York Rd., Baltimore, MD 21212 on Sunday from 7 to 9PM. Services will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Medical Center at www.umms.org/sjmc/giving/donation-form
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.